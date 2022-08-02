Stimulus Checks Are Still Being Sent

The IRS is sending millions more in fourth stimulus checks. But, this time, the administration calls them "inflation relief" payments. With the money available, different states are undertaking several projects:

These payouts are less noticeable than the previous stimulus check program. But states and the Biden administration continue to help Americans with monies. The aim is to help citizens cope with inflation. (source)

Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels

The $1.9 trillion stimulus law got enacted in March 2021 without Republican support. This bill is the source of funds for state-level relief payments. About 18 states, including California and Florida, have taken steps to use the funds. (source)

The law set aside $350 billion in aid for state and local governments. This capital aims to prevent layoffs or hefty cuts to public services. The sums have few strings attached. This approach was to allow flexibility in using the money. Thus states and municipalities got a large number of blank checks. (source)

But those fears of job losses and wrecked budgets never happened. Thus, states spent less than expected. The National Association of State Budget Officers did a spring report. It discovered most states reported collecting more tax revenue than the original prediction. As such, many states are sitting on excess cash reserves. Many states plan to use the budget excess to help middle and low-income families with the high cost of living. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*

