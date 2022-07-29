Major Shakeup In The Airline Industry

What is your favorite American airline for travel? It might not exist anymore after the ink dries on the sales contract. One company seeks to merge with another low-cost airline carrier.

JetBlue has reached a deal to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion. The acquisition would make JetBlue the fifth largest carrier in the United States. But this all depends on if the deal gets completed. This agreement is on the table because Spirt canceled its merger deal with Frontier. The two companies, Frontier and JetBlue, have been competing since February 2022 to buy Spirit. (source)

What are the plans for the acquisition? JetBlue said it would pay $33.50 per share in cash for Spirit. What are the other details included in the offer? A $2.50 prepayment per share in cash payable after Spirit stockholders approve the deal got included. There is also a ticking fee. This rate is 10 cents per share per month from January until the transaction closes. (source)

Photo by John McArthur on Unsplash

Robin Hayes, the JetBlue CEO, said in the statement:

"Spirit and JetBlue will continue to advance our shared goal of disrupting the industry to bring down fares from the Big Four airlines."

JetBlue has increased its buying offer to Spirit. In the Spring, JetBlue offered to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion. (source)

