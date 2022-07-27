Hawaii State Stimulus Check For 2022

Do you live in Hawaii? Have you been wondering if your state will give out state relief checks? The answer is yes. The time frame is a bit later than the other states. While most states have wrapped up some rounds of their payouts, Hawaii will start later in the summer.

Hawaii citizens will begin receiving tax rebates at the end of August. The initiative is a part of the state's plan for cost-of-living relief. The tax rebate amount varies per person. It depends on the resident's annual earnings. Most of the checks will be sent out to taxpayers by the end of October, with some receiving them as soon as next month. (source)

The rebate will be $300 and $100 per person. The $300 recipients are residents making less than $100,000 a year. And the $100 per person rebates are for people who make more than $100,000 a year; these payments also apply to dependents. Governor David Ige (D-HI) praised the tax rebates and other measures at a bill-signing ceremony last month. David had this to say about the bill and its relief programs: (source)

“All of us understand that the high cost of living is a burden for many in our community. We know people continue to struggle in the wake of the pandemic. This means consumers will have more money to support our local businesses and our economy for the benefit of everyone.”

The bill approving the tax rebates will also deposit $500 million into the rainy-day fund. And it will apply an extra $300 million to the public employees’ pension fund known as the Employees Retirement System. (source)

