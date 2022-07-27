Proposal Gives Many Groups Of New Mexico Residents Monetary Benefits

Inflation is affecting New Mexico locals. The state wants to help residents beyond one-time payments in the summer months of 2022. Plus provide different groups of citizens with benefits. The reason? Most of the state stimulus checks went to low-income households. Thus, the state has included other tax relief benefits into the New Mexico state budget. (source)

What are the other tax relief benefits for New Mexico residents?

The other tax relief benefits for New Mexico residents

These tax rebates and economic relief payments are a part of the tax reform program enacted in New Mexico. Tax cuts, which went into effect in July, include the following: (source)

A refundable child tax credit of up to $175 per child.

Five-year income tax exemption for armed forces retirees.

Exemption of most Social Security income from state taxation.

Reduction in the state's gross receipts tax rate to 5%.

One-time refundable income tax credit of $1,000 for 2022 full-time hospital nurses.

Since last year the state has been implementing more programs to help residents. So, the above initiatives are expansions to the state's list of relief programs. Last year New Mexico enacted: the Low-Income Comprehensive Tax Rebate and the Working Families Tax Credit. (source)

Officials say the recent tax reforms of New Mico have made structural changes to offer targeted groups more relief. (source)

