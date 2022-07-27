New Mexico Residents To Get Hundreds In Tax Rebate

Inflation is squeezing many American citizens. Thus, several states are considering and giving out rebates to ease the burden. Here are some of these states:

In New Mexico, residents will get the relief as two tax rebates spread over three payments. The first rebate got sent in June. And the second round of checks is now at the printery. The final payments will be out in August. (source)

Stephanie Schardin Clarke is the Secretary of Taxation and Revenue. Stephanie said in a press release, “We know how much New Mexicans need this help. And we are working as quickly as possible to get these rebates and relief payments into their hands.” (source)



Photo by Pixabay via Pexels

The state has given out 800,000 rebates totaling more than $290 million. The tax rebates are due to two pieces of legislation, which make $1,500 eligible for taxpayers. (source)

Income Requirement Rebate

Who will get the New Mexico tax rebate? The payments are for taxpayers who filed a 2021 tax return. And meet the following income guidelines:

$500 to joint-filing married couples, heads of household, and surviving spouses with an income cap of $150,000.

$250 to single taxpayers and married couples filing separately with an income of up to $75,000.

The money will go to qualifying residents automatically. Payouts are by paper check or direct deposit.

Charlie Moore is the communications director at the New Mexico Department of Taxation and Revenue. Charlie says, "200,000 paper checks are getting printed for July. The department prints 14,000 per day. So it takes an entire month to get rebates distributed." (source)

No Income Requirement Rebate

One of these payments got sent already in June. Residents can expect the second piece in August. The benefit:

$1,000 to married couples filing jointly, heads of household, and surviving spouses, distributed as two $500 payments in June and August.

$500 to single taxpayers and separately filing married couples, distributed as two $250 payments in June and August.

Rebates are available to taxpayers regardless of whether they filed with a Social Security number or an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN). The use of an ITIN for this rebate does not require immigration documentation. (source)

Need Assistance?

Have you not received your June payment? You can call the Department of Taxation and Revenue call center at 1-866-285-2996. Did you get your June rebate via a paper check and would prefer direct deposit? You can change their payment method using their state Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account. (source)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*