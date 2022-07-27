[Opinion] Former Trader Joe's Worker Exposes Secrets

Do you ever wonder how cashiers at stores interpret your behavior while shopping? Do they think you were rude? Are the actions you thought were "polite" not seen that way by the staff?

A former McDonald's worker exposed the secrets of the fast food chain. Now, a Trader Joe's former employee is doing the same. Thanks to Yahoo! Life, we are getting answers. Mackenzie Filson, a former employee, shared six "polite" things you do at Trader Joe's that are not ideal etiquette. (source)

Photo by Anna Shvets via Pexels

Here are 6 of Trader Joe's secrets exposed.

1. It is impolite to carry too many reusable bags. Stuffing too many carrier bags into each other causes spills at the checkout. The bags fall everywhere. It takes up too much time to organize the reusable totes and package groceries into them. Meanwhile, other customers are waiting in line to have their goods billed.

2. It is less than ideal cart etiquette to bring your cart up to a worker gathering wayward trolleys. The employee would like to organize the ones they have already before taking on others. It is much better to leave it in a cart corral, and the worker will retrieve it after.

3. The cashier would prefer you not "help" at the checkout. Place the items on the conveyor belt rather than hand them to the cashier. And this practice is also in line with store guidelines since the pandemic.

4. She says it is impolite to see the name tag or uniform and still ask if they work there. You can tell them a quick hello, and ask your question.

5. Employees do not appreciate it when you act like an expert. Trader Joe's stocks several different varieties of one agricultural produce type. The worker is not wondering about the type. They are searching for the item code.

6. She said they try to restock shelves fast, but while they are there, please be kind. Workers do not appreciate disruption. You can say "excuse me.", and they will move out of your way for you to get an item.

What do you think?

