Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks

Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief.

The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)

The legislature would need further approval before citizens can receive the money. It has two more phases to go. It requires approval by the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Afterward, it gets sent to Gov. Charlie Baker for acceptance. (source)

Besides the rebate, the bill contains tax relief proposals for vulnerable groups. The plans include increased credit for seniors and rental deductions for lower-income residents. (source)

Photo by micheile dot com on Unsplash

The one-time rebate value is $250. If residents are to receive the funds, the bill needs the lawmakers' approval by July 31. Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr plus Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues spoke on it. They think it will provide meaningful support for taxpayers. Rodrigues said in an interview: (source)

“It all goes into effect this calendar year ensuring real, immediate relief for the citizens of the commonwealth. Additionally, the Legislature created a premium pay program earlier this year, which has thus far provided $500 checks to over 770,000 low-income workers, and those checks are still going out. To that end, the tax package before us — coupled with the premium pay program — is a way of well-balanced, affordable (relief) in the long-term and targeted for mostly low- and moderate-income individuals and families.”

What is the income cap of eligible recipients? Single filers can earn $38,000 to $100,000. Married taxpayers filing joint returns have an income limit of $150,000 and will see $500 rebates. If passed, residents can expect to receive the stimulus checks by the end of September. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*