Chevrolet Plans To Give Corvette Z06 Buyers $5,000

Cadrene Heslop

Chevrolet is incentivizing buyers of its upcoming Corvette Z06 sports car. But, what is the catch to this offer?

The Corvette Z06 is a highly anticipated new car for release this year. This Chevrolet model will cost $106,395, and the convertible edition got priced at $113,895. If the buyer picks the fully-loaded option, the cost climbs to around $160,000. This price range is pricier than the company's Corvette Stingray. (source)

Let us do a review of the Corvette Stingray versus the Corvette Z06. The Stingray has a 495-horsepower pushrod 6.2-liter V8. But the Z06 has a 670-horsepower 5.5-liter V8. Other features of the Z06 include overhead cams. And a flat-plane crankshaft design like those used in Corvette endurance racing cars. There are also suspension, brake, and aerodynamic improvements to the Z06. (source)

The features warrant the high price. But, despite the steep tag, there is immense demand for the car. (source). This anticipation for the release worries the brand. Here is how the company plans to ease its fears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dExJJ_0gtWK46h00
Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash

Chevrolet is not excited about the high demand for the Corvette Z06. It means buyers are hoping to gain from the car's resale value. Thus, the company will give buyers $5,000 or 500,000 points to buy car items and services. To get the incentive, customers need to do two things. Sign up for the "My Chevrolet Rewards" program and keep their cars for 12 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLENG_0gtWK46h00
Photo by Yuvraj Singh on Unsplash

