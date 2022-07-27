States With Pending Rebate and Stimulus Programs

Many states have gotten legislative approval and signed their relief programs into law. These states include:

But five states have recently introduced bills for inflation-related state help programs. These benefits include gas rebates, direct stimulus check payments, and grocery tax cuts. Some states are also considering income tax rebates for their residents. (source)

Which five states have pending legislation to help their locals?

The States With Pending Relief Programs

Kansas

Governor Laura Kelly's proposal is a one-time tax rebate of $250. The proposed amount is $500 for joint-filing married couples. It would apply to Kansas residents who filed a 2020 state tax return. The rebate would get funding from the state budget surplus, but the bill did not get finalized before the state legislative session ended in May.

Kentucky

The Senate approved a $1 billion rebate for taxpayers. Eligible Kentuckians would have received a one-time payment of up to $500 and up to $1,000 per household. But the progress stalled once it reached the House of Representatives, and the state legislature adjourned for the rest of the year.

Massachusetts

On July 7, lawmakers announced a $250 (single) and $500 (married) rebate proposal. The state’s budget surplus would fund the Taxpayer Energy and Economic Relief Fund. What are the taxpayer eligibility requirements? A minimum income of $38,000 in 2021 and a maximum of $100,000 ($150,000 max for couples filing jointly). It must receive approval by July 31 for October disbursement.

North Carolina

North Carolina has a $6.5 billion budget surplus. A bill proposes using some of it to deliver tax rebates. It would grant $200 checks to residents (primarily licensed drivers over 18). But opposition to the bill wants a long-term tax reduction rather than a one-time rebate.

Pennsylvania

A pending bill would provide up to $500 million in direct help to families. It would pay for expenses like childcare and household expenses. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for a one-time $2,000 payment. Governor Wolf continues to push the bill. Capital for the program would be from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding.

