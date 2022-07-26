Back-To-School Tax-Free Sales By State 2022

September is approaching fast. It is back-to-school season, and soon parents will be out buying supplies. Many states are offering school-related sales tax holidays. Did you miss the last sales tax holiday event in your state? There are new sales tax holidays scheduled for this summer.

Is your state not in the below list? The tax-free dates might have already passed for your area. The Federation of Tax Administration updates its website often. So, if there is a new sales tax holiday program, you can find out about it here. (source)

Here are the upcoming retail holidays.

Photo by Jo Szczepanska on Unsplash

School Supplies Tax-Free Sales By State

(source)

Arkansas - August 6-7 for clothing and school supplies.

- August 6-7 for clothing and school supplies. Connecticut - August 21-27 for clothing and footwear.

- August 21-27 for clothing and footwear. Florida - July 25-August 7 for school supplies, clothing, and computers. Another holiday is from May 14 until Aug. 14 for children’s books.

- July 25-August 7 for school supplies, clothing, and computers. Another holiday is from May 14 until Aug. 14 for children’s books. Illinois - Reduced sales tax on clothing and school supplies from Aug. 5-14.

- Reduced sales tax on clothing and school supplies from Aug. 5-14. Iowa - Aug. 5-6 for clothing.

- Aug. 5-6 for clothing. Maryland - Aug. 14-20 for clothing and footwear.

- Aug. 14-20 for clothing and footwear. Massachusetts - The sales tax holiday is not school-specific. It applies to all retail items from August 13-14. The holiday is for purchases of up to $2,500 for personal use, which includes school supplies.

- The sales tax holiday is not school-specific. It applies to all retail items from August 13-14. The holiday is for purchases of up to $2,500 for personal use, which includes school supplies. Mississippi - July 29-30 for clothing and footwear.

- July 29-30 for clothing and footwear. Missouri - August 5-7 for clothing, computers, and school supplies.

- August 5-7 for clothing, computers, and school supplies. New Mexico - Aug. 5-7 for clothing, computers, computer equipment, and school supplies.

Aug. 5-7 for clothing, computers, computer equipment, and school supplies. Ohio - Aug. 5-7 for clothing and school supplies.

Aug. 5-7 for clothing and school supplies. Oklahoma - Aug. 5-7 for clothing.

Aug. 5-7 for clothing. South Carolina - Aug. 5-7 for clothing, school supplies, and computers.

Aug. 5-7 for clothing, school supplies, and computers. Tennessee - July 29-31 for clothing, school supplies, and computers.

July 29-31 for clothing, school supplies, and computers. Texas - Aug. 5-7, Texas for clothing, school supplies, and backpacks.

Aug. 5-7, Texas for clothing, school supplies, and backpacks. Virginia - Aug. 5-7 for clothing, school supplies, energy star products, hurricane preparedness items, and generators.

Aug. 5-7 for clothing, school supplies, energy star products, hurricane preparedness items, and generators. West Virginia - Aug. 5-8 for clothing, school supplies , sports equipment, and tablets.

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*