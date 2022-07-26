Dessert Treat Discontinued In 2022

What was your favorite treat ice cream treat as a child? Your kids may never know the thrill of enjoying this classic frozen snack. In 2022, many well-known favorites will disappear from malls and grocery store shelves.

What is disappearing now? It is an ice cream truck mainstay that has been on the market for almost four decades. After 40 years of providing crunchy, chocolaty ice cream joy, it's leaving. Klondike's Choco Taco bids fans goodbye. The dessert giant discontinued the iconic treat, and PEOPLE confirms the news. (source)

Why would the brand stop making such a well-known and loved product?

What is the reason for the discontinuation?

The brand, Klondike, is under the ownership of Unilever. A Klondike representative said the Choco Taco got entirely discontinued in July. Demand influenced the company's decision. People love the ice cream taco, but the orders for other products are more. The rep explains, "[there is] an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years.". (source)

The news has made many Twitter users and brands nostalgic. Many spoke of their love for the product. Said their goodbyes and shared childhood memories centered around having the treat. Here is one such post. (source)

Another Twitter user expressed sadness about the rumor being true. And that he will miss the product. Dustin Matthews tweeted," Hearing the Choco Taco has been discontinued, and I'm certainly not ok.". (source)

