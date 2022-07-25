Federal Aid Is Coming To Help Small Businesses In Underserved Communities

Some states have received funds from the American Rescue Plan. Most have earmarked the money for low-income families. But Pennsylvania and Connecticut are going in a different direction by helping small businesses. (source)

Recently officials announced a new round of aid. It will come through the reauthorized State Small Business Credit Initiative. The American Rescue Plan will fund this $10 billion initiative. It will provide venture capital access and loan guarantees to small businesses. Gene Sperling is the senior White House adviser. Gene said this during a press call. (source)

“It’s very important to understand that the American Rescue Plan had dual goals — to ensure the strongest recovery for the crisis that we were in, and to make sure the recovery was an equitable one for the under-served and hardest-hit communities.”

Photo by Pexels via Pixabay

Connecticut is in line for $120 million through the American Rescue Plan program. But Pennsylvania got slated to receive $267 million from the federal aid program. Susan Wild is the U.S. Representative for the D-7th District. Susan said, "it is a “critical” tool to invest and support new ventures — especially from communities that have faced barriers.”. (source)

Governor Tom Wolf provided a statement about the administration of the funds. Tom said the aid would be under the management of the state Department of Community & Economic Development. Furthermore, Tom said, "This funding from the Biden administration is a significant investment in Pennsylvania’s future that will be used to empower our small businesses and generate new jobs. (source)

