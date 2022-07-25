Experts Say Think Twice About Private Browsing

Did you think your search history was safe if you used private browsing? Well, you might think twice about the practice. Experts say it does not offer enough privacy as you believe.

Many browsers have private setting modes for searches and website visits. But in the wake of the Roe v. Wade landmark decision, experts want you to know one thing. Clicking or tapping this option does not protect you much. (source)

What happens in this mode? Why is it not as private as we assume?

Photo by StartupStockPhotos via Pixabay

What happens in this mode?

The browser does not log sites visited. It does not keep cached pages and data like credit card numbers and addresses. It also prevents the storage of internet activity in the cloud. Thus, it adds a limited level of protection. (source)

What are the limitations of this mode?

Technology experts say the safety coverage it provides is local. Privacy mode protects your web activity from other people who use the same device. Thus, it does not stop tracking in its entirety. (source)

Third-party and law enforcement tracking still have access to your search history. Browsing data gets stored in two places: on your computer and the websites visited. Did you use private browsing mode? The activity record is not on your device. But the website keeps your web activity records. Digital privacy rights are not yet clear. So, technology companies are unsure about how your search history would get used by law enforcement. (source)

Photo by Firmbee via Pixabay

