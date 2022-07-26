13 Years Since The Last Federal Minimum Wage Increase

Last Sunday was the anniversary of the most recent minimum wage increase.

Thus, it has been 13 years since the federal minimum wage moved. This period is the longest in history without a raise. The federal minimum wage was at its peak purchasing power in 1968. The amount paid in 1968 would be worth $13.86 in 2022. (source)

Holly Sklar is the CEO of Business for Fair Minimum Wage. Fair Minimum Wage is an organization advocating for raising the minimum wage. Holly said this in an interview. (source)

“Every day without a raise is another day the minimum wage falls further behind the cost of living. When the minimum wage is set too low, workers can be making more than the minimum and still struggle to pay rent and feed themselves and their families. Minimum wage raises go right back into businesses and communities, as workers have more to spend as customers at local businesses.”

Photo by Quanlecntt2004 via Pixabay

What is the minimum wage level now?

Twenty states, including Pennsylvania, have minimum wages no higher than the $7.25 federal level. The other 19 states are Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. (source)

Governor Tom Wolf's administration calls for a raise in Pennsylvania’s minimum wage. The continued lobby is to move it from $7.25/hr to $15/hr through gradual increases. (source)

Meanwhile, 11 states and Washington D.C. have enacted minimum wages at $15/hr or higher. The other 11 states are California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*