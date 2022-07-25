Minnesota Provides Stimulus Payments To Front-Line Workers

Several states are providing aid to their residents. But many of these benefits are family-focused, for example:

Minnesota is taking a step in a different direction. The state will provide $750 stimulus payments to front-line workers.

The bill got signed into law by Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) in April. It allocates $500 million for one-time payments to about 667,000 front-line workers. Interested front-line Minnesota workers had until last Friday to apply. (source). The application period was open for 45 days (June 8 through July 22, 2022). (source)

The state's online portal described the initiative: (source)

"The checks are a way to "thank those Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency."

Front-line sectors include most customer-facing roles. Plus, positions where employees work close to each other on the job site. Some sectors listed on the state's website include healthcare, manufacturing, emergency responders, schools, retail, and food service. (source)

Eligible beneficiaries include staff in "front-line sectors" on the job for at least 120 hours. People who had to work near others outside of their household. Citizens who earned less than a certain income level for a year, and did not get more than 20 weeks of cumulative unemployment payments between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021. (source)

Other eligible workers met the following requirements. For people directly caring for patients with COVID-19, the total income must be below $175,000 for single people or $350,000 for married households. Meanwhile, workers in all other occupations must make less than $85,000 for single people and $185,000 for married couples. (source)

