New Relief Proposal For Low-Income New Jersey Families

Paterson, New Jersey has proposed monthly payments of $400 under a new plan to help its citizens.

The state received $46 million from the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan. New Jersey officials plan to use the money to give locals monthly direct payments. The North Jersey local government proposal aims to use $1.4 million of the Rescue Plan monies for this purpose. It will become an extension of the Guaranteed Income Program. (source)

For a year, the Guaranteed Income Program gives $400 per month to 110 low-income families. The beneficiaries receive the funds via their debit cards. (source)

What are the details known about this proposal?

Who is a possible beneficiary of the proposal?

Information on the bill is still limited. (source)

The 2019 Guaranteed Income Program applicants had to meet these qualifications:

Must be 18 years or older.

Single filers must have an income of $30,000 or less.

Joint filers must have an income of $88,000 or less.

Fill out and submit the application online.

It is not yet clear if the same eligibility rules will apply. Or if there will be changes to the qualification requirements. The last set of low-income families who received the annual payment got randomly selected using a draw. (source)

On August 16, lawmakers will vote on the budget for the program. (source)

