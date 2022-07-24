Missouri Gas Tax Refund Of Up To $100

Do you live in Missouri? Do you own and drive a motor vehicle? A program is underway to help locals cope with the burden of high gas prices.

The gas tax refund is for purchases made between October 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. The amount depends on how often gas tanks got filled and if you saved your receipts. (source)

The previous gas tax rate was 19.5 cents. But it went up to 22 cents on July 1. This increase feels daunting. But the fuel tax bill says most drivers are eligible for a tax refund on each gallon of gas they buy. (source)

What are the details of the gas tax refund program?

Who is eligible for the refund?

It is for people driving vehicles weighing 26,000 pounds or less.

Out-of-state drivers qualify if they purchased gas in Missouri and have the receipts to prove it.

How to get the refund?

Submit a completed 4923-H form to the Missouri Department of Revenue to apply. The application will ask for the vehicle identification number. It will also ask for the car sale date, plus the name and address of both the vehicle purchaser and the seller. The program suggests drivers keep their receipts. The receipt will show the gallons of gas bought. This supporting document is valid for up to 3 years. (source)

Do you want to keep your records without physical receipts? Interested drivers can use this app, called NoMOGasTax. (source)

What is the possible refund amount?

This year’s refund will cover gas bought between October 2021 and June 2022. The refund is a total of 2.5 cents for each gallon purchased. Drivers who file a claim could see $15 to $100 in cashback for the nine months. (source)

