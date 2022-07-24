Dollar Store Prices Cause Sweeping Consumerism Change

Groceries and toiletries are essential items, and buying these goods is unavoidable. But the high cost of living is forcing Americans to get creative to save money.

Inflation is the highest its ever been since 1891. More and more consumers are turning to dollar stores to get the stuff they need for their household. Foot traffic to dollar and discount shops are above pre-pandemic levels. The reason? Shoppers hope to extend their purchasing power and get more items. (source)

During the second quarter of 2022, visits increased by 13.2% compared to the three prior months. The year-over-year comparison shows an 8% rise. And this period has over 20.5% more foot traffic than the same time frame in 2019. The projections show the numbers are likely to grow further. (source)

Photo by Christiann Koepke on Unsplash

Inflation has made discount and dollar stores an attractive destination for consumers. Dollar-store brands are raising their prices. But the increases are far less than general grocery and convenience stores. These businesses have opted for shrinkflation. And price increases of $1.25 started in November 2021. (source)

Family Dollar shopping visits in quarter two rose by 16.3% year-over-year. Five Below had foot traffic jump 10.2% during the same period, and Dollar General’s visits were up 8.5%. Dollar Tree's traffic increased 5.9% year-over-year. Across the board, these stores are seeing more people than in 2021 and 2019. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*