Did you ever wonder how much residents of other states got for their stimulus checks? We now have answers because of a payment assessment by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The analysis reveals some families got more than others. For example, Utah received the "largest" stimulus checks in the third round of payments. The state's average was $2,784. The IRS paid out almost $390 billion to about 164 million households. (source)
The payments are different because it got based on the following factors:
- individuals' or families' income
- the number of eligible people in each household
For example, a typical household in Utah has 3.1 residents. But the national people per household average is about 2.5. (source)
Average Stimulus Check By State
(source)
- Washington - $2,370
- Oregon - $2,315
- California - $2,365
- Alaska - $2,472
- Hawaii - $2,394
- Nevada - $2,340
- Idaho - $2,628
- Montana - $2,409
- Wyoming - $2,526
- Utah - $2,784
- Arizona - $2,428
- New Mexico - $2,378
- Texas - $2,528
- Oklahoma - $2,493
- Kanas - $2,528
- Colorado - $2,350
- Nebraska - $2,571
- South Dakota - $2,541
- North Dakota - $2,493
- Minnesota - $2,453
- Iowa - $2,500
- Missouri - $2,429
- Arkansas - $2,437
- Louisiana - $2,407
- Wisconsin - $2,422
- Illinois - $2,388
- Michigan - $2,392
- Indiana - $2,490
- Kentucky - $2,409
- Tennessee - $2,401
- Mississippi - $2,436
- Alabama - $2,405
- Georgia - $2,436
- Florida - $2,304
- South Carolina - $2,397
- North Carolina - $2,402
- Virginia - $2,386
- West Virginia - $2,358
- Ohio - $2,359
- Pennsylvania - $2,343
- Maryland - $2,327
- New Jersey - $2,340
- Delaware - $2,348
- Connecticut - $2,272
- New York - $2,280
- Rhode Island - $2,239
- Vermont - $2,285
- New Hampshire - $2,286
- Maine - $2,287
- Massachusetts - $2,215
What do you think?
Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.
*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.*
Comments / 90