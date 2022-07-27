Did you ever wonder how much residents of other states got for their stimulus checks? We now have answers because of a payment assessment by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The analysis reveals some families got more than others. For example, Utah received the "largest" stimulus checks in the third round of payments. The state's average was $2,784. The IRS paid out almost $390 billion to about 164 million households. (source)

The payments are different because it got based on the following factors:

individuals' or families' income

the number of eligible people in each household

For example, a typical household in Utah has 3.1 residents. But the national people per household average is about 2.5. (source)

Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Average Stimulus Check By State

(source)

Washington - $2,370

Oregon - $2,315

California - $2,365

Alaska - $2,472

Hawaii - $2,394

Nevada - $2,340

Idaho - $2,628

Montana - $2,409

Wyoming - $2,526

Utah - $2,784

Arizona - $2,428

New Mexico - $2,378

Texas - $2,528

Oklahoma - $2,493

Kanas - $2,528

Colorado - $2,350

Nebraska - $2,571

South Dakota - $2,541

North Dakota - $2,493

Minnesota - $2,453

Iowa - $2,500

Missouri - $2,429

Arkansas - $2,437

Louisiana - $2,407

Wisconsin - $2,422

Illinois - $2,388

Michigan - $2,392

Indiana - $2,490

Kentucky - $2,409

Tennessee - $2,401

Mississippi - $2,436

Alabama - $2,405

Georgia - $2,436

Florida - $2,304

South Carolina - $2,397

North Carolina - $2,402

Virginia - $2,386

West Virginia - $2,358

Ohio - $2,359

Pennsylvania - $2,343

Maryland - $2,327

New Jersey - $2,340

Delaware - $2,348

Connecticut - $2,272

New York - $2,280

Rhode Island - $2,239

Vermont - $2,285

New Hampshire - $2,286

Maine - $2,287

Massachusetts - $2,215

What do you think?

