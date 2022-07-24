Californians Will Receive Thousands in Inflation Relief Checks

Are you a California resident? Do you feel the bite of inflation? Well, 23 million Californians will get an inflation relief check. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a $308 billion state budget on Thursday. This amount includes the relief payments. (source)

Of the $308 billion allocated for the state budget, $17 billion will focus on several relief benefits. The inflation relief checks are tax refunds and will return $9.5 billion to residents. Besides the payments, the monies will also suspend the states' sales tax on diesel fuel. Plus, provide extra help for rent and utility bills. (source)

The checks are up to $1,050. The funds are from the state's record-setting $97 billion budget surplus. Residents can expect money by direct deposit or debit cards as soon as October. Locals can see how much they qualify for by using this refund calculator. (source)

So, who qualifies for the relief benefit?

Who qualifies for the inflation-relief check?

The payments depend on income, tax-filing status, and household size. Thus, lower- and middle-income Californians receive more. Eligible people include: (source)

Single taxpayers that earned less than $75,000 a year. And couples who file jointly and earn less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer.

Taxpayers with dependents will receive an extra $350, regardless of the total number of dependents.

So, if a couple earns a combined $125,000 and has two children, they would qualify for $350 per adult plus $350 for their children, for a total of $1,050.

What about higher-income Californians?

Higher-income residents will receive smaller or no payments. (source)

Single taxpayers who earn between $75,000 and $125,000 a year and couples who make between $150,000 and $250,000 annually would receive $250, plus the same payment for their dependents, for a maximum of $750 per family.

Single people who earn between $125,000 and $250,000 and couples who make between $250,000 and $500,000 annually would receive $200 each, plus the same amount for their dependents, for a maximum payment of $600 per family.

Couples earning above $500,000 and single taxpayers who earn above $250,000 are not eligible for the payments.

