Florida Families With Kids Will Get A Inflation Relief Check

Inflation is affecting millions of Americans. But it appears officials think the effect is difficult for low-income families. Do you live in Florida with children? There are plans underway to issue an inflation relief check. Do you qualify, and how many families will officials consider for the money?

The one-time payment will go to about 59,000 families. Governor Ron DeSantis has set aside $35.5 million for the payouts. Qualified families will receive the checks before Florida's "back-to-school" sales-tax holiday. This time frame slated is between July 25 and August 7. If not paid out, the funds revert to the federal government. (source)

The Florida Department of Children and Families' statement listed eligible people. Eligible recipients must have met one of the following qualifications by July 1. (source)

A relative caregiver

A non-relative caregiver

Being a foster parent

Families receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance (also known as welfare)

Participants in the Guardianship Assistance Program

How much will the families receive? And what have officials said about this one-time payment?

The eligible families will get $450 checks per child to offset rising inflation. Application for the check is not necessary. These families have received letter correspondence from the governor about the money. DeSantis spokeswoman, Christina Pushaw, said, "these letters are real." in a tweet. Officials will send the amounts directly to recipients in the next few days. (source)

Here is an excerpt from the letter. (source)

"To offset the costs of rising inflation, especially with a new school year approaching, the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care."

