One In Three Business Have Poor Data Practices

A cybersecurity company warns customers and businesses to be careful with data.

Tonic.ai commissioned OnePoll for cybersecurity research. OnePoll surveyed 1,000 American software developers and business professionals. (source)

The polls revealed surprising statistics about the company's use of consumer data. The surveyors discovered brands were not careful with data. This usage exposes people to data breaches. (source)

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

The poll revealed the following information about the business practices:

45% have experienced data breaches.

29% use customer data when testing and improving company software.

The poll also revealed the industries hardest hit by data breaches in the last five years:

60% for financial services

57% for construction

54% for education

53% for beverage and law practices

The most likely cause of information breaches is internal issues (34%), accidental leaks (27%), and outside incidents (24%). When data breaches occur, it takes about four weeks for the brands to recover. The management has to cope with insurance premium increases (28%), civil lawsuits (27%), regulatory fines (22%), and media coverage (21%). The problem can also be more severe and stop the organization from operating (88%). (source)

The unfortunate reality is that 74% of brands use sensitive consumer data daily. Five business models use consumer data very often. These businesses are the education industry (83%), financial services (82%), food and beverage (80%), and construction industry (79%). (source)

Photo by NordWood Themes on Unsplash

