Public Worker Health Insurance Rates Jump Next Year

Do you have health insurance? Your rates could jump in 2023. The change all depends on if proposals for rate changes receive approval.

The decision for consideration by State Health Benefits Commission will affect thousands. The groups most concerned are public workers, school employees, and early retirees. The rate increases can be as much as 24%. An insurance and benefits broker shared the figures that are up for review. (source)

Jennifer Sciortino is the New Jersey Treasury spokeswoman. Jennifer says rate increases are up for consideration. And suggested 12-20% rate increases for active members and early retirees are likely. Monday was the scheduled date for the vote, but it got postponed. (source)

What are the rate increases beneficiaries are likely to see next year?

Rate Increases For Consideration

24% increase for medical and a 3.7% increase in pharmacy benefits for active public workers.

15.6% increase in medical and a 26.1% increase in pharmacy benefits for early retired public workers.

This is according to an email sent to county administrators from the New Jersey Association of Counties Executive Director John Donnadio. (source)

Nick Scutari, is the New Jersey Senate, President. Teresa Ruiz, is the Senate Majority Leader, and Paul Sarlo, is the Senate Budget Chairman. The individuals said the following in a joint statement: (source)

“This is a staggering increase that will saddle taxpayers, public sector workers, and educators with higher costs at a time when we are all contending with inflationary pressures and a possible recession.”

