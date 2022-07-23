The Top 10 American Prize Drawings

The Mega Millions jackpot went from $660 million to $790 million since the last draw. It is now America's fourth highest prize. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The tremendous value is because there has been no winner for three months or 27 consecutive draws. This treasury rose from $20 million in April.
How does this jackpot compare to the other top ten highest amounts?
What was the biggest Mega Millions jackpot?
These are the Top 10 jackpots ever since the Mega Millions began in 1996: (source)
- $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
- $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
- $790 million: July 22, 2022: No winner as yet
- $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
- $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
- $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
- $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
- $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
- $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
The value of the 3rd highest Mega Millions jackpot is subject to change because no one has won it as yet.
What was the largest U.S. jackpot ever?
These are the top jackpots won in the United States, between the "Powerball" and the "Mega Millions": (source)
- $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
- $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
- $790 million, Mega Millions, July 22, 2022: No winner
- $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
