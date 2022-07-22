Scientists Discover New Superfood

The discovery of a new superfood comes as more people switch to plant-based diets. Seaweed is the non-meat option gaining traction among non-meat eaters. (source)

The researchers said Wakame seaweed is good for the environment and humans. Seaweed comes in green, red, and brown varieties. Each type has a vast amount of essential minerals and dietary fiber. These water-loving plants have ten times more nutritional value than land-based ones. Seaweed is also helpful to the environment since farmers can use it as fertilizer. (source)

But health specialists warn the nutritional value is potent. High consumption places people at risk of having too many trace minerals in their system. Trace minerals are iodine, calcium, and iron. The recommendation is no more than three times a week. Or to eat under the meal plan given to you by your health professional. (source)

Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash

Health professionals also warn that not all seaweed is for consumption. These varieties serve the planet by removing nitrogen and phosphorus from the ocean. Experts encourage buyers to opt for certified organic. Or seaweed packages tested for heavy metals. This dietary change is best under the supervision of a health professional. (source)

Photo by Rosie Steggles on Unsplash

