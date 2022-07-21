Are you a pet owner? Do you worry about how your furry friend copes with the heat? Temperatures are at an all-time high worldwide, especially in the United Kingdom. The temperatures also have animal protection groups worried. Which groups have concerns? The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the British Veterinary Association.

These accredited animal bodies have shared tips about what to do and avoid to keep your pet safe in the heat. Some dog breeds need special care. So, be sure to talk to your veterinarian.

The To-Do Tips

What do these bodies suggest for pet care in hot weather? Test the heat of tarmacs with your palm for five seconds. If you remove your hand fast because of the scorching temperatures, this heat is too hot for your pet. Provide easy access to water. You can also add ice cubes to keep it cool. Pets with thin fur can wear zinc-free sunscreen and watch out for heatstroke. When spending time outside, ensure your four-legged friend has access to a shaded area. Please remember to check rooms before closing doors. (source)

The To-Avoid Tips

What do these bodies suggest you avoid when caring for pets in hot weather? Avoid walking your dog at midday when temperatures are highest. Aim for early morning or late afternoon walks. Do not put cages or hutches in direct sunlight and keep pets out of closed spaces with poor ventilation. (source)

