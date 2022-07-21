Beyoncé Shares 'Renaissance' Album Track List

Beyoncé is building excitement for her new album. The release date is July 29. And this collection of songs could be the first installment in a series. (source)

She treated fans to the "Break My Soul" single from the album, which has become a dance anthem. The attention surrounding the musical work began in early June. At the time, Beyoncé dropped hints about her new upcoming project. The artist removed all her profile pictures from social media. Her circle of associates also began posting adoration posts about her. (source)

On June 16, Tidal, the music streaming service, said the release date of "Renaissance" was July 29. (source). The latest update about the album is the tracklist.

Photo by Emily Bauman on Unsplash

The 16-song tracklist of Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' album:

(source)

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Cuff It”

“Energy”

“Break My Soul”

“Church Girl”

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Move”

“Heated”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“America Has a Problem”

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

The Houston-born singer had this to say about her album on Instagram. (source)

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using music record company reports and accredited media reports.*