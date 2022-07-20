New York City Beaches Closed Due To Shark Sighting

There were two shark sightings off New York City's most famous beach for swimming. The reports caused some entire stretches of Rockaway Beach to close. (source)

Where is Rockaway Beach? It is in Queens. The shark spottings happened off Beach 102nd Street and Beach 67th Street. The NYC Parks Department says the beaches will remain closed until the area becomes safe. (source)

The team understands the inconvenience. Thus, the NYPD Aviation will patrol the area for sharks. And keep the public aware of changes and reopenings. There have been zero reports of attacks, and the officials want to maintain this record. (source)

These closures have a very coincidental timing. The Rockaway Beach closing follows shark attacks off Long Island over the last few weeks. The report said beaches in Long Island could have a shark-sighting-filled summer. (source) Given such occurrences, New York City officials are not taking any chances and want to keep beachgoers safe.

What happened off Long Island? Five individuals got attacked by sharks off Long Island's coast. The persons suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Officials expect them to recover well. And the incidents occurred between June 30 and July 13. In response, Gov. Kathy Hochul heightened shark monitoring in the area. The measure saw increased patrols and surveillance of shark activity. (source)

