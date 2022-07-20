July 2022 Stimulus Check Updates

Democratic lawmakers have proposed several bills to help American citizens with inflation. But these are yet to receive approval. States have taken on this initiative. Many are unlikely to suspend their gas tax levies. But the local governments are taking other measures to help. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZWCj4_0gmT9EdY00
Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

The States with Stimulus Plans for Residents

(source)

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom agreed to give payments of up to $1,050 to California residents. The Golden State's $97 billion budget surplus will serve as funding for the approved bill.

Colorado

Tax filing Colorado residents can expect payments of $400 or $800. The state had high tax revenues. So the rebates could be higher, as well. Officials say individual filers will receive $750. And joint filers will get $1,500 in late August.

Hawaii

The officials of Hawaii have approved payments of $300. This money will go to people with annual incomes of up to $100,000 and their dependents. A family of four would gain $1,200. If the locals earn an income over $100,000, the benefit is $100. The payouts begin in late August.

Indiana

A one-time payment got approval. The amount was $125 for single filers and $250 for joint filers. The payments began in May. All eligible residents are to receive the money by September 1.

Comments / 27

