Disneyland Tickets Price Hikes in 2022

Visiting the happiest place on Earth may soon cost more money. Your kid's dream of a trip to the park could become an increased expense. This change depends on Anaheim city lawmakers passing a bill. (source)

The Anaheim City Council members seek to press a 2% gate tax on tickets. This move will affect visitors to Disneyland and California Adventures. Economists believe the operator Walt Disney Co. will pass on some of the tax to park guests. (source)

If the tax gets imposed, this will be a first. Anaheim has no history of pressing a gate tax. What did Disneyland tickets cost before the pandemic? $104. Speculators expect the entry pass to the large venue theme park to get priced at $164 if the tax gets levied. (source)

The effect of the tax will go beyond the gate. It will also affect admission tickets or ducats. Thus, sports and concert lovers will also pay more to watch events via venue seats. Supporters of the tax hope it will raise $82 million per year. (source)

What is the purpose of the tax?

“Given the tremendous needs for services in our city, I simply ask council colleagues to allow the people of Anaheim an opportunity to vote on a measure that can provide essential funding for our neighborhoods. This revenue could go to much-needed services in Anaheim and back to Anaheim residents.”

