Freeze-Dried Blueberries Recalled

Across America, packages of frozen blueberries have gotten recalled. The product might contain high lead levels. (source)

The item got packaged by Natierra. The recall affects two batches of 1.2-ounce Natierra Organic Freeze-Dried Blueberries. The best by date of the consumer good was December 2022 to January 2025. A lab test discovered the ingredients contained lead over FDA recommended limits. These packages are getting taken down from shelves by the manufacturer BrandStorm Inc. (source)

Lead poisoning can cause unpleasant side effects. But the company has received zero illness reports in connection with the discovery. (source)

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash

More details about the blueberry pouches:

(source)

Lot 2021363-1, Best By Date: 12/2024 1 serving, 1.2 oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

Lot 2022026-1, Best By Date: 01/2025 1 serving, 1.2 oz (34g), UPC 812907011160

What to do if you have this item in your possession?

(source)

"The FDA notes that the recalled product should not be consumed and instead should be discarded immediately. Refunds are available at the location of purchase, and returns will be provided at the point of sale through the validation of lot codes on the affected pouches. Customers with questions may call 310-559-0259, or email salesadmin@BrandStormInc.com."

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

Photo by Davies Designs Studio on Unsplash

*Medical Advice Disclaimer: This information, including but not limited to text, graphics, images, and other material contained in this article are for informational purposes only. No material in this article is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment, and before undertaking a new health care regimen, and never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read on this website.*