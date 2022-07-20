Sixteen Starbucks Stores To Close By July 31

Cadrene Heslop

Starbucks will close down 16 American stores because of safety concerns. The lockdowns will happen by the end of July. The primary focus is the West Coast. (source)

The interim CEO, Howard Schultz, said more safety-related closures are likely. The company aims to create safe spaces for employees and customers. If this is not possible, the store shutdown will be permanent. (source)

Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson are senior vice presidents of Starbucks' US operations. The duo outlined their store safety plans in a letter: (source)

"Workers are "seeing firsthand the challenges facing our communities — personal safety, racism, lack of access to healthcare, a growing mental health crisis, rising drug use, and more. ...With stores in thousands of communities across the country, we know these challenges can, at times, play out within our stores too."

The letter continues by saying the company wants to offer workers more. It listed mental health benefits, clarity around shifts, and store policies. The organization is also considering closing restroom access to the public. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agFDv_0glf2EIu00
Photo by Sorin Sîrbu on Unsplash

The 16 locations set for closure by the end of July

(source)

California

  • Santa Monica & Westmount
  • Hollywood & Western
  • Double Tree Hotel at 1st & Los Angeles
  • Hollywood & Vine
  • Ocean Front Walk & Moss
  • 2nd and San Pedro

Oregon

  • 4th & Morrison
  • Gateway Shopping Center

Washington State

  • 23rd & Jackson
  • Roosevelt Square
  • East Olive Way
  • 505 Union Station
  • Westlake Center
  • Hwy 99 & Airport Rd

East Coast

  • 10th & Chestnut
  • Union Station Train Concourse

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using corporate postings and accredited media reports.*

