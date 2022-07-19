KFC New Menu Item for 2022

KFC seeks to attract a younger demographic of consumers. So, what did the company do? The brand will add a new menu item to its offerings.

The recent addition is the company's first-ever chicken nugget meal item. The only product close to it is the popcorn chicken bites. KFC will release the new menu item at select locations in the Charlotte, N.C. area. These franchises sit in Concord, Mint Hill, Shelby, and Salisbury. The chicken nugget deals are 8, 12- and 36-piece meals starting at $3.49. (source)

The KFC New Meal Item and Its Target Audience

The chicken nuggets are 100% white meat coated in KFC’s signature 11 herbs and spices. Consumers can pair their orders with the brand’s classic sauces. Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S., emphasizes the product's flavor: (source)

“While nuggets often come in small packages, that doesn’t mean they should have small flavor. We wanted to introduce nuggets with the flavor and ingredients that live up to our legacy as the original fried chicken experts.”

The chicken product targets younger customers, like Gen Z and Millennials. According to KFC's spokesperson, this demographic enjoys boneless chicken options. The company wants to build loyalty with consumers aged 18 to 24. So, they eat with the brand frequently in the future. (source)

