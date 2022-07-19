Disney+ Release Schedule For 7 Sing-Along Movies

Are you a lover of Disney movies, especially musicals? If not you, then your child has seven shows to look forward to watching this summer.

Disney realizes children and some adults love music. This audience will listen to the song non-stop for months. A new study reveals that "Let It Go" from frozen is the company's most loved song ever. This Disney song has gotten 298 million plays on Spotify. The top ten popular songs have over 100 million Spotify plays. At number 10 is "Under the Sea" from The Little Mermaid. (source)

Photo by Joel Sutherland on Unsplash

Disney+ Sing-Along Release Schedule

The company seeks to continue its Spotify success. Plus, entertain its viewers with seven new Summer 2022 sing-alongs. The twist? These shows are reboots of well-loved classics. Here are the titles and release schedule for the Disney+ Sing-Alongs: (source)

Encanto

July 22: Moana Sing-Along

July 22: The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

August 5: The Lion King Sing-Along

August 5: The Lion King II Sing-Along

August 19: Beauty and the Beast (1991) Sing-Along

August 19: Beauty and the Beast (LIVE-ACTION, 2017)Sing-Along

August 19: Tangled Sing-Along

The company hinted more sing-alongs will get released later this year. The titles named are "Frozen" and "Frozen 2". The company's press release went on to say the show will allow for a karaoke experience: (source)

“As subscribers watch the Sing-Along version of these films, they will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music with on-screen lyrics. The upcoming Sing-Alongs will allow viewers to use their voice ‘Under the Sea’ and discover how far they’ll go with Moana.”

What do you think?

