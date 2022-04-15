19 States Approve New Recreational Hobby

Several states have already passed laws to approve recreational marijuana use. New Jersey and 18 other counties will follow suit. By April 21, 2022, recreational marijuana sales for those 21 and older will begin in New Jersey. (source)

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said, "This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry."

The announcement comes three days after state administrators greenlighted permits for seven facilities. These New Jersey companies already sell medical cannabis. And will begin retailing recreational marijuana. Several other states will legalize recreational weed by April 21 and some by July 1, 2022. (source)

Photo by EdZbarzhyvetsky on Deposit Photos

The 18 states (plus Washington D.C.) with legal recreational weed are:

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Illinois

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Montana

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Nevada

Oregon

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

There are about 130,000 medical marijuana patients in New Jersey. Plus, an estimated 800,000 potential recreational consumers and fewer tourism consumers. (source)

Photo by Erik Odiin on Unsplash

