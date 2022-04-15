Moving Saves Coastal Residents Money Every Month

Are you worried about where you will live when you think about your rent or mortgage? The cost of housing has increased in most states. But demand has raised sheltering expenses in coastal cities like California and Miami more. There are plans for affordable housing units. Yet, these projects are in the early planning stages.

Photo by ArturVerkhovetskiy on Deposit Photos

Thus, many homebuyers seek to move to more affordable towns. These consumers feel the pinch of rising costs as inflation continues to soar. The report was by Redfin.com. Their survey found that 32.3% of nationwide users moved to a different metro area. This figure was 26% during pre-pandemic times and 31.5% last year. (source)

Low mortgage of 2021 and remote work allow homebuyers and renters to move. Redfin.com says coastal towns are "seeing early signs of a housing-market slowdown" now. These seashore cities include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Boston. (source)

The number of people leaving places like Seattle has grown in the last two years. Seattle, for instance, is the eighth-most expensive city in the country. In February, a typical Seattle home cost $750,000, this is a 15% increase from last year. (source)

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

Photo by iriana88w from Deposit Photos

*Money Finance Advice Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. It should not be considered professional financial or legal advice. The article and the information contained herein are not intended to be a source of advice or credit analysis concerning the material presented, and the information and/or documents contained in this article do not constitute investment, money, or financial advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a financial professional. The author is not a financial advisor. And the information on this site is without affiliate links. This is not a place for the giving or receiving of financial, tax, or legal advice, or advice concerning investment decisions.*