Food Prices Rising Yet Again

Food prices have been on the increase for most of the year. Economists predict the costs will keep going up. And grocery stores continue to pass the hikes on to consumers.

Forecasters expect consumers to pay more at the grocery store and when dining out. The prediction comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA's Food Price Outlook 2022 measures inflation with Consumer Price Index (CPI). It reports that CPI is up 7.9% from February 2021, the most extreme increase since May 1981.

The outlook cites that food prices in grocery stores will increase by 3-4% this year. Supermarket price tags have already seen a 6.8% jump from January 2021. Restaurant orders are also 8.6% higher than in February 2021. Eating out and ordering could jump by 5.5-6.5%. (source)

The report cites, "The situations will be closely monitored to assess the net impacts of these concurrent events on food prices as they unfold.

Every food category will cost more with most prices increasing by 1%. But some ingredients will have drastic hikes such as:

Poultry: 6-7%

Wholesale poultry products: 9-12%

Eggs: 2.5-3.5%

Fats and oil products: 6-7%

Wholesale fats and oil options: 27-30%

Fresh fruit: 5-6%

Fresh vegetables: 1-2%

Processed fruit and vegetables: 4.5-5.5%

Non-alcoholic beverages: 3.5-4.5%

Sugar and sweets, cereal, and baked goods: 3-4%

