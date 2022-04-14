Five Rebranded Movie Theatres To Open In Connecticut

In 2021, AMC Theatres ran 930 movie cinemas worldwide, up from 503 theaters in 2020. This increase was about 85% following the first year of the pandemic. (source)

In 2022, AMC Entertainment's theatre numbers will expand. The company secured a deal to gain seven (7) former Bow Tie Cinemas locations with 66 screens. Of the venues, five are in Connecticut, one in upstate New York, and one in Annapolis, Maryland. The new Connecticut theater locations will double the company's presence in that state. (source)

Adam Aron is the CEO of AMC Entertainment. Aron said, "Our theater acquisition strategy makes AMC a better and stronger company as we move forward on our glide path to recovery."

Photo by MichaelVi from Deposit Photos

The new locations and reopening dates are as follows:

Friday, April 22

AMC Marquis 16, 100 Quarry Road, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 (formerly Bow Tie Ultimate Marquis 16 & BTX)

AMC Majestic 6, 118 Summer St., Stamford, Connecticut 06901 (formerly Bow Tie Ultimate Majestic 6 & BTX)

AMC Annapolis Mall 11, 1020 Annapolis Mall Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 (formerly Bow Tie Ultimate Annapolis Mall 11)

Saturday, April 23

AMC Landmark 8, 5 Landmark Square, Stamford, Connecticut 06905 (formerly Bow Tie Ultimate Landmark 9)

AMC Saratoga Springs 11, 19 Railroad Place, Saratoga Springs, New York 12866 (formerly Bow Tie Criterion Cinemas 11 & BTX)

Friday, April 29

AMC Royale 6, 542 Westport Ave., Norwalk, Connecticut 06851 (formerly Bow Tie Ultimate Royale 6)

Saturday, April 30

AMC SoNo 8, 64 N. Main St., Norwalk, Connecticut 06854 (formerly Bow Tie Ultimate Regent 8)

Photo by ColleenMichaels from Deposit Photos

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for general knowledge and informational purposes only.*