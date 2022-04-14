Longer More Severe Allergy Season

Warmer months often bring allergy sufferers anxiety as the air fills with pollen.

With the climate getting warmer, the allergy season could get longer. New research says hot temperatures could intensify the allergy season. It can lead to Spring flower blooms about 40 days earlier if emissions remain high. In the Fall, weeds and grass could keep blooming 19 days later. (source)

The hot temperatures could also cause some plants like oak and cedar to release more pollen. This change may lead to higher rates of allergy attacks and asthma. Around 30% of the world's population has pollen-related allergies. (source)

1988 to 2018 research shows that North America's pollen season became 20 days longer. During this period, pollen concentrations also became 20% higher. Another allergy study reported that medical costs add up to more than $3 billion per year.

William Anderegg is an associate professor of biology at the University of Utah. Anderegg says "We're already experiencing the effects of climate change with every breath we take in the spring. Acting on climate change really does matter for people's health."

