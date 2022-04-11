Uber Is Not Only For Road Trips

Cadrene Heslop

Uber is a car booking app undergoing many changes this year. Recently, the company announced plans to team up with the tech platforms. The platforms are Creative Mobile Technologies and Curb. This partnership will have New York City taxi cabs available on its app. Thus, anyone will soon have access to thousands of yellow cabbies. (source)

But more changes are underway at Uber. Users will soon also get the option to book flights on its app. The car-calling platform will first trial the feature in London. (source)

In recent years, the company has provided Londoners with several transportation choices. Travelers can island hop in Croatia with UberBOAT. Plus, nab e-bikes to ride around town from Berlin to Lisbon. Now, the team plans to allow users to book UK train and coach tickets in the summer of 2022. (source)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XoER0_0f5hsk5x00
Photo by freestocks.org on Pexels

The team is also trialing other features in London. Later in 2022, Uber plans to give commuters flight options. The company aims to add the ability to book flights and EuroTunnel train tickets. The services will get provided through booking partners integrated into the app. The platform is yet to confirm the partners. (source)

Before the pandemic, 15% of Uber trips booked in the UK were to travel to and from airports. Thus, the team hopes the move will improve the app's functionality. And provide a comprehensive travel planning service. (source)

# travel# uber# transportation# innovation# business

