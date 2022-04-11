Senior Citizens Retiring On The Street

The homeless population is graying. Researchers project the numbers will triple over the next decade. These predictions come as baby boomers get older, sicker, and less able to pay their rent. And this will challenge policymakers from Los Angeles to New York to create sheltering ideas. Advocates suggest the building of more housing for very low-income people. (source)

Kendra Hendry is a caseworker at Arizona's largest shelter with 30% senior occupancy. Hendry said, "We’re seeing a huge boom in senior homelessness. These are not necessarily people who have mental illness or substance abuse problems. They are people being pushed into the streets by rising rents."

The University of Pennsylvania led a 2019 study on aging homeless people. The study drew on 30 years of census data to predict homelessness among people 65 and older. The result shows a potential increase from 40,000 to 106,000 by 2030. (source)

Born between 1946 and 1964, baby boomers now number over 70 million. The oldest boomers are in their mid-70s, but all will hit age 65 by 2030. (source)

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development researched shelter occupancy rates. A section of the report focuses on adults 50 and over living in shelters or transitional housing. The assessments show that numbers among seniors hopped from 22.9% in 2007 to 33.8% in 2017. (source)

