US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.

But Wall Street officials are still warning of an impending recession. Why? Because of historical comparisons. Lawrence Summers is the former Treasury Secretary. Summers points out that the current economy resembles the previous pre-recession periods. (source)

Summers said, "Over the past 75 years, every time inflation has exceeded 4%. And unemployment has gone below 5% the U.S. economy has gone into a recession within two years." U.S inflation is nearing 8%, and the unemployment rate fell to around 3.6% in March. (source)

Economists at the Deutsche Bank are also predicting a U.S. economic recession. The Deutsche Bank economists said, " We no longer see the Fed achieving a soft landing."

The forecast comes as the Federal Reserve tries to fight inflation. Policymakers raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point in March. And have signaled support for a half-percentage point increase at the May meeting. The Bank expects a mild recession that will begin in the final quarter of the next year. Then, continue into the first quarter of 2024. But Chairman, Jerome Powell, remains optimistic. (source)

Powell said, " The probability of a recession in the next year is not particularly elevated."

