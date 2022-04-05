New York Subway Fare Cheaper Than Pizza Slice

Do you enjoy eating a slice of pizza when you dine out? The habit costs a lot more in New York. Many bloggers give the Big Apple the title of having the best pizza because they get baked in deck ovens. A recent report said a slice of New York City (NYC) pizza surpasses a swipe on the subway. Analysts are claiming inflation is the reason for the increase.

Photo by Ivan Torres on Unsplash

Why have fare prices not increased in New York City?

Price hikes have caused a regular slice to now cost $3.14. Meanwhile, a ride on the city's subway costs $2.75. Hikes got planned for transportation prices, but it got paused.

The NYC Metropolitan Transportation Authority has frozen fares at the $2.75 rate. This transit fare freeze will last for six months ending July 2022. But New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants the price hike halted for the rest of the year. If Kathy gets the extension, a pizza slice will continue to be more expensive than a trip through NYC by subway.

How much will New Yorkers now spend on pizza?

In every borough, pizza slices have a price tag of $3. The lowest fee in Brooklyn is $3.06, and the highest charge is $3.26 in Manhattan.

Photo by Adi Goldstein on Unsplash

