Cheaper Gas Option Suspended In California

California has a short stretch of shared border with Mexico. The city of San Diego is less than 20 minutes from Tijuana, Mexico. Tijuana is one of the world's most visited cities. It has more than 40 million border crossings each year. Many residents of California get cheaper fuel by driving to the Mexican border. But such trips will not be beneficial to Americans much longer.

In states near the US border, Mexico has suspended petrol subsidies. This bid aims to stop Americans from filling up their tanks at subsidized costs in Mexico. Mexico's finance ministry said the move comes as stations experience shortages. Shortages occur because of the increasing rates Americans cross over to buy fuel.

The Mexican finance ministry said:

"In the United States, gasoline prices are higher than in Mexico, and citizens of that country cross the border to stock up."

The subsidy suspension affects cities in bordering states. These areas include Tijuana, Baja, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Coahuila, Chihuahua, and Sonora, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a proposal to ease growing costs. His plan is subject to state Legislature approval. If passed, it would provide a $400 rebate to Californians for every vehicle and motorcycle registered in their name.

Why are gas prices high in California? California has limited access to refineries which contributes to the high cost of gas. The other contributing factor is taxes. California's gas tax for the period July 2021 and June 2022 is $0.511 per gallon of gas. This week, California's average cost of regular was $5.856 and diesel was $6.383. Meanwhile, the AAA reports the natural average cost for regular as $4.189.

