Housing Prices Rise In California

Have you noticed that the cost of housing, much like most goods prices, is increasing?
Low-interest rates and small inventory have inflated the median house price by almost 20%. But the latest jump is accelerating the increase seen over the past 20 years. House values have doubled and tripled in most California cities since 2000. For example, a typical San Franciso home value was $356,800 in 2000. Now, property values are about $1.4 million in 2022.
Food expenses are rising. But housing expense has grown 121% faster than the cost of food. Plus. The pandemic has made the difference higher. In 2020 and 2021 alone, the rise in home costs exceeded overall inflation by 168%.
Here are the 13 California cities where housing costs have ballooned the most:
- San Francisco (290% increase)
- Los Angeles (280% increase)
- Riverside, Calif. (278% increase)
- San Diego (275% increase)
- San Jose, Calif. (261% increase)
- Sacramento, Calif. (237% increase)
- Seattle (235% increase)
- Tampa, Fla. (223% increase)
- Miami (220% increase)
- Austin, Texas (209% increase)
- Portland, Ore. (207% increase)
- Phoenix (206% increase)
- Denver (204% increase)
The rates in California outpace the national average of 156%.
Housing prices are increasing in several other cities but at a slower rate:
- St. Louis (98% increase)
- Birmingham, Ala. (90% increase)
- Cincinnati (88% increase)
- Hartford, Conn. (87% increase)
- Chicago (73% increase)
- Memphis, Tenn. (72% increase)
- Detroit (62% increase)
- Cleveland (60% increase)
What do you think?
Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.
*Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only.*
Comments / 0