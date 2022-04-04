Housing Prices Rise In California

Have you noticed that the cost of housing, much like most goods prices, is increasing?

Low-interest rates and small inventory have inflated the median house price by almost 20%. But the latest jump is accelerating the increase seen over the past 20 years. House values have doubled and tripled in most California cities since 2000. For example, a typical San Franciso home value was $356,800 in 2000. Now, property values are about $1.4 million in 2022.

Food expenses are rising. But housing expense has grown 121% faster than the cost of food. Plus. The pandemic has made the difference higher. In 2020 and 2021 alone, the rise in home costs exceeded overall inflation by 168%.

Here are the 13 California cities where housing costs have ballooned the most:

San Francisco (290% increase) Los Angeles (280% increase) Riverside, Calif. (278% increase) San Diego (275% increase) San Jose, Calif. (261% increase) Sacramento, Calif. (237% increase) Seattle (235% increase) Tampa, Fla. (223% increase) Miami (220% increase) Austin, Texas (209% increase) Portland, Ore. (207% increase) Phoenix (206% increase) Denver (204% increase)

The rates in California outpace the national average of 156%.

Housing prices are increasing in several other cities but at a slower rate:

St. Louis (98% increase) Birmingham, Ala. (90% increase) Cincinnati (88% increase) Hartford, Conn. (87% increase) Chicago (73% increase) Memphis, Tenn. (72% increase) Detroit (62% increase) Cleveland (60% increase)

