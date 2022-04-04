Elon Musk To Become Top Twitter Shareholder

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, is diversifying his asset portfolio. In doing so, he is acquiring a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. The US securities filings revealed that the Tesla CEO bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares on March 14. These shares are worth $2.89bn (£2.20bn) based on Twitter's closing price on Friday. The asset is in the ownership of the Elon Musk Revocable Trust, of which Musk is the sole trustee.

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Musk is a well-known Twitter user. His follower count has grown to 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009. Musk ranks in the top 10 most popular Twitter users. He has used the platform to make several announcements. Now, his shares make him the largest shareholder in the company. The 50-year-old has a personal fortune estimated at $289 billion.

Recently, Musk was giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform. He also asked his community if they thought Twitter encouraged free speech. Analysts have been critical of his motives. They believe the shareholder move by Musk is likely to result in him taking an active interest in the site.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said:

“We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter.”

What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comments, and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family.

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only.*