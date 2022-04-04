Chicago, IL

Cloudy Forecast For Chicago

Cadrene Heslop

The cold season in Chicago lasts from December 2 to March 9. With an average daily high temperature below 43 degrees Fahrenheit.

The weather patterns are shifting into spring-like conditions. And the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center outlook shows average temperatures and rainfall. In the Spring months, flowers bloom. This change means it is warmer outside, and rain is a possibility. Temperatures in April usually range in the 50s degrees Fahrenheit (10-15 degrees Celcius).

Rainfall averages 3.5 to 3.8 (92 - 94 mm) in April. By May, temperatures can rise close to 70s degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celcius). And a fraction of the time, the skies are overcast or mostly cloudy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rRZ6_0eykNXKn00
Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

What is Chicago's weather forecast for this week?

Meteorologists predict another rainy week is ahead. Most days are overcast, and the temperatures range between a low of 32 to a high of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Here is the 7-day forecast:

  • Monday - rain early (37 - 53 degrees F)
  • Tuesday - cooler lakeside (45 - 55 degrees F)
  • Wednesday - morning rain (41 - 59 degrees F)
  • Thursday - PM showers (36 - 47 degrees F)
  • Friday - rain/snow (32 - 39 degrees F)
  • Saturday - partly cloudy (34 - 46 degrees F)
  • Sunday - partly cloudy (46 - 59 degrees F)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The author is only reporting the story, please make sure you stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts concerning weather conditions in your area.*

