Cloudy Forecast For Chicago

The cold season in Chicago lasts from December 2 to March 9. With an average daily high temperature below 43 degrees Fahrenheit.

The weather patterns are shifting into spring-like conditions. And the NOAA's Climate Prediction Center outlook shows average temperatures and rainfall. In the Spring months, flowers bloom. This change means it is warmer outside, and rain is a possibility. Temperatures in April usually range in the 50s degrees Fahrenheit (10-15 degrees Celcius).

Rainfall averages 3.5 to 3.8 (92 - 94 mm) in April. By May, temperatures can rise close to 70s degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celcius). And a fraction of the time, the skies are overcast or mostly cloudy.

Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

What is Chicago's weather forecast for this week?

Meteorologists predict another rainy week is ahead. Most days are overcast, and the temperatures range between a low of 32 to a high of 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Here is the 7-day forecast:

Monday - rain early (37 - 53 degrees F)

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only. The author is only reporting the story, please make sure you stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts concerning weather conditions in your area.*