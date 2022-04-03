Johnson & Johnson Uses Bankruptcy To Block Lawsuits

Johnson & Johnson, also known as J&J, has become one of America's wealthiest companies. The company has a total annual revenue exceeding $70 billion. But the organization also got served will almost 40,000 lawsuits in the last several years.

The claims relate to its iconic powder and other products with a talc ingredient. Allegations suggest such products got laced with asbestos. The lawsuits further state the component caused ovarian and lung cancer. Plus, mesothelioma in thousands of women.

In November 2021, the firm announced plans to spill into two. The lucrative pharmaceuticals unit earning $80 billion will keep the name; Johnson & Johnson. The new company makes about $150 million and will produce 20 iconic brands.

Reports imply J&J plans to cap litigation payouts to victims. The strategy aims to move cancer plaintiffs from courts to the bankruptcy process. In 2020, J&J pulled its iconic baby powder off shelves. The company said the product is safe. But the negative publicity had hurt sales.

Johnson & Johnson has successfully defended itself against many baby powder claims. But they have lost some cases. Some disputes are still pending, and the firm is finding a way to stop the legal process.

How is J&J stopping the legal process?

The maneuver spun off a subsidiary in Texas called LTL. Then thanks to a wrinkle in the Texas state law. J&J transferred the potential liability linked to claims into the new shell company. LTL then filed for bankruptcy in North Carolina, which halted the baby powder cases.

