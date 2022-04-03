Housing For The Homeless In Los Angeles

As inflation keeps increasing, California is trying to do more for its residents. The state has agreed to build thousands of new beds and housing units. This agreement will end a part of a long-running federal lawsuit. The legal matter concerns homeless housing and enforcement of skid row.

Los Angeles had a county homeless count earlier in the year. Assessors expect the findings will get made public by the summer of 2022. The survey of the unhoused is annual. But because of the pandemic, the last one got completed in 2020. The 2020 count found that 41,290 were homeless in Los Angeles. This number is a 16% rise over the 28,252 tent dwelling and unsheltered residents of 2021.

During the 2022 count, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell said:

"This is a moral crisis of a magnitude that governments, the private sector, and philanthropy can't end in isolation. It's going to take all of us and you being a participant and volunteering in the count is a perfect example of ways in which you can step up and help us by identifying who needs care and the kind of care they need."

What does the legal city sheltering settlement involve?

It makes a sharp distinction between the city and Los Angeles County's duties. The county has not made to rest its part of the suit. Here's what the city has committed to doing for its unhoused citizens.

City Council President Nury Martinez said:

“The city has committed to building a minimum of 14,000 beds and has over 13,000 beds in the process already.”

Estimates suggest this will cost the city $2.4 to $3 billion.

