Historical Tornado Report Record Broken

March had many active systems. Weather personnel issued more than 400 tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for almost two dozen states.

March 2022 saw temperatures getting warmer. It was a warm month. Indeed. Many states also experienced rainy conditions. But these changes created the perfect situation for classic springtime storms. And a cluster of inclement weather formed across many states, causing property damage.

The storm system affected states, especially those near the Gulf Coast. Though not yet confirmed. Storm teams believe March had the most reports of tornados, moving the number to 233. The last record got made in 2012 when there were 225 back-to-back tornado reports.

Will March 2022 be set in history as a new month with many tornados?

That title is uncertain. Meteorologists emphasized that reported and confirmed tornados are different. The National Weather Service has to confirm reported tornados before the total number gets determined. Right now, confirmed tornado numbers stand at 60.

Which states were most affected by these weather events?

The primary areas were Jackson, Mississippi, Birmingham and Mobile, Alabama, and Washington. The strongest confirmed tornado from the outbreak was a 145 mph EF3 tornado that struck Springdale, Arkansas.

